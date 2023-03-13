Dropbox Inc. (DBX) with a beta value of 0.84 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 10, 2023, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) opened at $19.54, lower -2.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.61 and dropped to $19.0716 before settling in for the closing price of $19.61. Price fluctuations for DBX have ranged from $19.07 to $24.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.00% at the time writing. With a float of $266.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.89, operating margin of +15.33, and the pretax margin is +8.29.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 3,340,122. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 162,500 shares at a rate of $20.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 13,667 for $20.54, making the entire transaction worth $280,773. This insider now owns 241,255 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.22% during the next five years compared to 76.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dropbox Inc. (DBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.87 million, its volume of 3.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.46 in the near term. At $19.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.39.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

There are currently 357,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,325 M according to its annual income of 553,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 598,800 K and its income totaled 328,300 K.