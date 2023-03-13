Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) plunged -0.11 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 10, 2023, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) opened at $18.90, lower -0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.92 and dropped to $18.80 before settling in for the closing price of $18.92. Price fluctuations for DCT have ranged from $10.04 to $23.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.20% at the time writing. With a float of $95.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.75 million.

In an organization with 1883 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.82, operating margin of -1.75, and the pretax margin is -2.32.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 50,103. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 3,516 shares at a rate of $14.25, taking the stock ownership to the 76,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $16.66, making the entire transaction worth $49,980. This insider now owns 137,393 shares in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.30% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.69 million. That was better than the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.52. However, in the short run, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.95. Second resistance stands at $18.99. The third major resistance level sits at $19.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.71.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Key Stats

There are currently 136,906K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,920 K according to its annual income of -8,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,590 K and its income totaled -5,160 K.