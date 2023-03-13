Search
Steve Mayer
Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) plunged -1.15 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $110.60, down -1.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.89 and dropped to $108.92 before settling in for the closing price of $110.46. Over the past 52 weeks, EA has traded in a range of $109.24-$142.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.80%. With a float of $272.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $276.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.01, operating margin of +16.30, and the pretax margin is +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 221,960. In this transaction Chief Experience Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $110.98, taking the stock ownership to the 11,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,500 for $110.98, making the entire transaction worth $166,470. This insider now owns 28,270 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.05) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.35% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

The latest stats from [Electronic Arts Inc., EA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was inferior to 2.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.97. The third major resistance level sits at $114.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.14.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.29 billion has total of 276,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,991 M in contrast with the sum of 789,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,881 M and last quarter income was 204,000 K.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) kicked off at the price of $1.60: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) stock priced at $1.85, down -14.89% from the previous day...
Read more

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.85 million

Shaun Noe -
Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.17, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month's performance of -5.90% for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
March 10, 2023, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) trading session started at the price of $18.61, that was -1.24% drop from the session before....
Read more

