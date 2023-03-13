ESS (Essex Property Trust Inc.) dropped -6.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 10, 2023, Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) trading session started at the price of $226.73, that was -6.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $226.73 and dropped to $210.77 before settling in for the closing price of $226.55. A 52-week range for ESS has been $205.24 – $363.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.40%. With a float of $63.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1772 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.82, operating margin of +36.63, and the pretax margin is +26.95.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Essex Property Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Essex Property Trust Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 109,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $218.44, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $218.44, making the entire transaction worth $109,220. This insider now owns 2,000 shares in total.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.45) by $1.41. This company achieved a net margin of +25.41 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Looking closely at Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.44.

During the past 100 days, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s (ESS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $224.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $243.45. However, in the short run, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $221.81. Second resistance stands at $232.25. The third major resistance level sits at $237.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $205.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $189.89.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Key Stats

There are 64,518K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.62 billion. As of now, sales total 1,607 M while income totals 408,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 415,180 K while its last quarter net income were 185,170 K.