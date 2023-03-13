Search
Shaun Noe
FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is -32.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On March 10, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) opened at $0.50, lower -15.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for FOXO have ranged from $0.23 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -344.80% at the time writing. With a float of $16.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.03 million.

In an organization with 23 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FOXO Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -344.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 156.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 212.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4105. However, in the short run, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4965. Second resistance stands at $0.5717. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3631, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3049. The third support level lies at $0.2297 if the price breaches the second support level.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Key Stats

There are currently 31,187K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 120 K according to its annual income of 4,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -41,030 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

