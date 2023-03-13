FREYR Battery (FREY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

March 10, 2023, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) trading session started at the price of $7.78, that was -3.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.86 and dropped to $7.25 before settling in for the closing price of $7.70. A 52-week range for FREY has been $6.42 – $16.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $113.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.51 million.

In an organization with 212 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FREYR Battery stocks. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 17.78%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FREYR Battery (FREY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.64. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.80. Second resistance stands at $8.13. The third major resistance level sits at $8.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.58.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are 139,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.08 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -98,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 25,300 K.