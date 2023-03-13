Search
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.81 million

March 10, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) trading session started at the price of $7.31, that was -2.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.395 and dropped to $6.925 before settling in for the closing price of $7.42. A 52-week range for YMM has been $4.12 – $10.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.10%. With a float of $982.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7103 employees.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Looking closely at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM), its last 5-days average volume was 6.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.47. Second resistance stands at $7.67. The third major resistance level sits at $7.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.53.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are 1,105,724K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.20 billion. As of now, sales total 730,790 K while income totals -573,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 254,240 K while its last quarter net income were 55,320 K.

