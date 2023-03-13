Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.23 million

Search
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $4.44, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.69 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has traded in a range of $0.64-$5.49.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 91.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 100.40%. With a float of $251.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.13 million.

The firm has a total of 9015 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.94, operating margin of -4.73, and the pretax margin is -0.10.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 4.15%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +0.53 while generating a return on equity of 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.03% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01 and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaotu Techedu Inc., GOTU], we can find that recorded value of 5.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 81.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.10.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.18 billion has total of 257,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 362,210 K in contrast with the sum of 1,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,290 K and last quarter income was 10,240 K.

