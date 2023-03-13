GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -28.24%

On March 10, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) opened at $0.3901, lower -12.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3901 and dropped to $0.3419 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for WGS have ranged from $0.22 to $3.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 4,662. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,397 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 28,486 shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

The latest stats from [GeneDx Holdings Corp., WGS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.23 million was superior to 3.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4078, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9747. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3748. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4066. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4230. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3266, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3102. The third support level lies at $0.2784 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are currently 386,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 316.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 212,200 K according to its annual income of -245,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,230 K and its income totaled -77,580 K.