General Electric Company (GE) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On March 10, 2023, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) opened at $91.90, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.20 and dropped to $90.79 before settling in for the closing price of $91.56. Price fluctuations for GE have ranged from $46.77 to $94.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 172000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +1.84.

General Electric Company (GE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for General Electric Company (GE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

Looking closely at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), its last 5-days average volume was 13.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 90.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.14. However, in the short run, General Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.20. Second resistance stands at $95.41. The third major resistance level sits at $96.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.38.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,089,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,555 M according to its annual income of 225,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,785 M and its income totaled 2,221 M.