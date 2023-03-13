Genius Sports Limited (GENI) volume exceeds 3.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 10, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) opened at $4.36, lower -12.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6182 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $5.19. Price fluctuations for GENI have ranged from $2.20 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.60% at the time writing. With a float of $112.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -213.30, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.50%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.85 in the near term. At $5.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are currently 219,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 262,740 K according to its annual income of -592,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,650 K and its income totaled -8,970 K.