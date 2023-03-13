Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is expecting -13.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

March 10, 2023, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) trading session started at the price of $0.45, that was -8.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4672 and dropped to $0.4217 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. A 52-week range for GROV has been $0.18 – $12.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -88.10%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 900 employees.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 10,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,740. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Looking closely at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 15.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4743, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0583. However, in the short run, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4522. Second resistance stands at $0.4824. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4977. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3914. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3612.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

There are 166,999K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.98 million. As of now, sales total 383,685 K while income totals 2,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 77,730 K while its last quarter net income were 7,660 K.