Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.64 million

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $12.47, down -5.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.5045 and dropped to $11.41 before settling in for the closing price of $12.50. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has traded in a range of $6.40-$27.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 30.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.70%. With a float of $53.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 728 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.59, operating margin of -44.49, and the pretax margin is -51.29.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 42,229. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,967 shares at a rate of $14.23, taking the stock ownership to the 55,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 760 for $14.34, making the entire transaction worth $10,898. This insider now owns 232,826 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -49.74 while generating a return on equity of -29.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Looking closely at Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.22. However, in the short run, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.38. Second resistance stands at $12.99. The third major resistance level sits at $13.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.19.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 697.61 million has total of 55,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 276,240 K in contrast with the sum of -137,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,160 K and last quarter income was -35,780 K.