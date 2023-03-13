Search
Sana Meer
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) stock priced at $41.96, down -2.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.00 and dropped to $40.31 before settling in for the closing price of $42.06. HWM’s price has ranged from $29.84 to $44.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -15.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.50%. With a float of $410.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.91, operating margin of +18.26, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Howmet Aerospace Inc. is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 2,485,576. In this transaction EVP, HR of this company sold 57,000 shares at a rate of $43.61, taking the stock ownership to the 286,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 4,627 for $42.16, making the entire transaction worth $195,078. This insider now owns 20,542 shares in total.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.28 while generating a return on equity of 13.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 28.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Looking closely at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (HWM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.74. However, in the short run, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.79. Second resistance stands at $42.74. The third major resistance level sits at $43.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.41.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.34 billion, the company has a total of 412,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,663 M while annual income is 469,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,513 M while its latest quarter income was 111,000 K.

