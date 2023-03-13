Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -19.23%

Company News

March 10, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) trading session started at the price of $1.30, that was -0.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. A 52-week range for HUT has been $0.78 – $6.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -138.60%. With a float of $183.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 98 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +27.93, and the pretax margin is -38.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 6.07%, while institutional ownership is 9.43%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -41.84 while generating a return on equity of -21.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6313, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7857. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3300 in the near term. At $1.4000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. The third support level lies at $1.0700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

There are 220,901K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 386.61 million. As of now, sales total 138,650 K while income totals -58,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,270 K while its last quarter net income were -18,220 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is expecting 2.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.59, soaring 0.06% from the previous trading day....
Read more

SHOP (Shopify Inc.) dropped -3.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On March 10, 2023, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) opened at $42.14, lower -3.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

5.86% volatility in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock priced at $13.01, down -5.15% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.