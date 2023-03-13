IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) with a beta value of 0.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

March 10, 2023, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) trading session started at the price of $0.1875, that was -18.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1979 and dropped to $0.1535 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for BACK has been $0.18 – $1.46.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 294.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.80%. With a float of $26.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.43 million.

The firm has a total of 154 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.30, operating margin of -69.16, and the pretax margin is -73.28.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IMAC Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -73.28 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IMAC Holdings Inc., BACK], we can find that recorded value of 0.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2624, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5184. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1882. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2153. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2326. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1438, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1265. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0994.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

There are 27,290K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.51 million. As of now, sales total 14,390 K while income totals -10,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,790 K while its last quarter net income were -6,330 K.