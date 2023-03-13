Search
Sana Meer
Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) posted a -15.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) stock priced at $0.1759, down -3.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1763 and dropped to $0.158 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. IMPP’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $6.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 708.80%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 708.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.45 million, its volume of 6.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2466, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3649. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1782 in the near term. At $0.1864, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1965. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1599, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1498. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1416.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.50 million, the company has a total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,020 K while annual income is 29,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 37,920 K while its latest quarter income was 13,760 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Boxed Inc. (BOXD) performance over the last week is recorded -11.63%

Sana Meer -
Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.347, soaring 26.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$1.15M in average volume shows that Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
March 10, 2023, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) trading session started at the price of $34.01, that was -2.91% drop from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with Equinor ASA (EQNR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.97 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On March 10, 2023, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) opened at $29.89, higher 0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

