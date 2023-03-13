Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is -17.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $0.33, down -11.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, INUV has traded in a range of $0.20-$0.59.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $106.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 81 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of -12.99, and the pretax margin is -12.70.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Inuvo Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 5,916. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 12,500 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $5,958. This insider now owns 412,500 shares in total.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -12.70 while generating a return on equity of -26.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -11.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

The latest stats from [Inuvo Inc., INUV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3571, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4071. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3224. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3509. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3719. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2519. The third support level lies at $0.2234 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.67 million has total of 120,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,830 K in contrast with the sum of -7,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,070 K and last quarter income was -3,810 K.