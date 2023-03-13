Investors finally get a glimpse of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) volume hitting the figure of 1.33 million.

On March 10, 2023, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) opened at $22.89, lower -15.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.0982 and dropped to $20.2627 before settling in for the closing price of $24.56. Price fluctuations for BTAI have ranged from $8.80 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 32.22%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 29,713 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $891,390. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -49.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1720.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 44.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.42 in the near term. At $24.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.50. The third support level lies at $16.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

There are currently 28,022K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 688.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -106,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -41,810 K.