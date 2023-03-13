Search
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) volume hitting the figure of 6.14 million.

Company News

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $26.14, down -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.29 and dropped to $25.315 before settling in for the closing price of $26.30. Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has traded in a range of $20.01-$32.49.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.10%. With a float of $431.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2095 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

The latest stats from [Cameco Corporation, CCJ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.67 million was superior to 4.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 49.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.66. The third major resistance level sits at $27.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.71. The third support level lies at $24.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.37 billion has total of 433,018K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,437 M in contrast with the sum of 68,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 385,990 K and last quarter income was -11,050 K.



 

