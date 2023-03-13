Investors finally get a glimpse of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) volume hitting the figure of 1.74 million.

March 10, 2023, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) trading session started at the price of $4.35, that was -10.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.36 and dropped to $3.976 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. A 52-week range for DSX has been $3.36 – $6.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 123.50%. With a float of $74.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 819 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.82, operating margin of +47.52, and the pretax margin is +40.75.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diana Shipping Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +41.06 while generating a return on equity of 27.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 17.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

The latest stats from [Diana Shipping Inc., DSX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.26 million was superior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.52. The third major resistance level sits at $4.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. The third support level lies at $3.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

There are 86,200K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 478.38 million. As of now, sales total 289,970 K while income totals 119,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,710 K while its last quarter net income were 25,680 K.