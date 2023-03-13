Investors finally get a glimpse of Qudian Inc. (QD) volume hitting the figure of 0.57 million.

On March 10, 2023, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) opened at $1.1716, lower -6.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1716 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for QD have ranged from $0.63 to $2.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -34.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.50% at the time writing. With a float of $176.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 940 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.68, operating margin of -21.31, and the pretax margin is -46.14.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qudian Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -58.88 while generating a return on equity of -2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.96% during the next five years compared to -17.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qudian Inc. (QD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Qudian Inc. (QD)

The latest stats from [Qudian Inc., QD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Qudian Inc.’s (QD) raw stochastic average was set at 62.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1690, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0164. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1744. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2188. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2660. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0828, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0356. The third support level lies at $0.9912 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Key Stats

There are currently 253,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 305.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,730 K according to its annual income of -52,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,210 K and its income totaled 71,060 K.