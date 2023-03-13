Investors must take note of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s (BHC) performance last week, which was -12.34%.

On March 10, 2023, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) opened at $8.24, lower -3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.27 and dropped to $7.87 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. Price fluctuations for BHC have ranged from $4.00 to $24.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.50% at the time writing. With a float of $344.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.95, operating margin of +17.12, and the pretax margin is -1.59.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bausch Health Companies Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 2,721. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 292 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 359,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,550,357 for $17.05, making the entire transaction worth $77,606,339. This insider now owns 310,449,643 shares in total.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -2.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to -16.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s (BHC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.24 in the near term. At $8.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.66. The third support level lies at $7.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Key Stats

There are currently 361,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,124 M according to its annual income of -225,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,193 M and its income totaled -410,000 K.