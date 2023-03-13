Investors must take note of Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) performance last week, which was -56.13%.

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) stock priced at $0.761, down -45.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.765 and dropped to $0.403 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. CPTN’s price has ranged from $0.75 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.70%. With a float of $58.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 151 employees.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 10,100. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 10,389,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $11,700. This insider now owns 10,399,248 shares in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cepton Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1499, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5816. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6541 in the near term. At $0.8906, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0161. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2921, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1666.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 120.41 million, the company has a total of 156,414K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,006 K while annual income is 360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,800 K while its latest quarter income was -17,400 K.