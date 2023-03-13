Investors must take note of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) performance last week, which was -12.73%.

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stock priced at $10.16, down -5.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.175 and dropped to $9.44 before settling in for the closing price of $10.19. CHPT’s price has ranged from $8.07 to $20.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.10%. With a float of $334.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1436 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.53, operating margin of -72.06, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 19,899,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,989,958 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 508,101 for $10.08, making the entire transaction worth $5,121,795. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -73.59 while generating a return on equity of -76.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The latest stats from [ChargePoint Holdings Inc., CHPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.02 million was inferior to 9.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.50. The third major resistance level sits at $10.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. The third support level lies at $8.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.48 billion, the company has a total of 341,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 468,090 K while annual income is -344,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 152,830 K while its latest quarter income was -78,010 K.