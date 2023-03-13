Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) performance last week, which was -16.41%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.12, plunging -6.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Within the past 52 weeks, DNN’s price has moved between $0.91 and $1.83.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $823.61 million.

In an organization with 66 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.49 million. That was better than the volume of 5.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2920, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2055. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1200. Second resistance stands at $1.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0100. The third support level lies at $0.9600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 935.60 million based on 832,273K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,960 K and income totals 15,140 K. The company made 2,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.

