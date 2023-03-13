Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) performance last week, which was -1.62%.

Company News

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $7.04, up 7.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.43 and dropped to $6.97 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. Over the past 52 weeks, DRD has traded in a range of $4.66-$10.50.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 16.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.90%. With a float of $39.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.84 million.

In an organization with 2959 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.88, operating margin of +23.01, and the pretax margin is +28.49.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of DRDGOLD Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +21.96 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 109.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73

Technical Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) raw stochastic average was set at 57.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. However, in the short run, DRDGOLD Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.50. Second resistance stands at $7.69. The third major resistance level sits at $7.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.77. The third support level lies at $6.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 605.02 million has total of 86,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 336,800 K in contrast with the sum of 73,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 560,298 K and last quarter income was 60,007 K.

