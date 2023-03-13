Investors must take note of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) performance last week, which was -29.11%.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.447, plunging -9.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4491 and dropped to $0.3606 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, GRNA’s price has moved between $0.41 and $14.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -110.90%. With a float of $82.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.06 million.

In an organization with 312 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is 45.49%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 25,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,505,102 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 22,348,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 6,377,551 for $3.92, making the entire transaction worth $25,000,000. This insider now owns 22,220,572 shares in total.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -16.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -110.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31 and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (GRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2010. However, in the short run, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4259. Second resistance stands at $0.4818. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5144. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3374, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3048. The third support level lies at $0.2489 if the price breaches the second support level.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.22 million based on 151,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -15,060 K. The company made 1,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.