Investors must take note of IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) performance last week, which was -31.11%.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3601, plunging -5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3781 and dropped to $0.3334 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Within the past 52 weeks, IRNT’s price has moved between $0.19 and $5.11.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -362.70%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.93, operating margin of -834.15, and the pretax margin is -879.26.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,624. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,741 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 920,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,716. This insider now owns 930,172 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -880.94 while generating a return on equity of -265.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3988, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2513. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3661 in the near term. At $0.3944, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4108. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3214, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3050. The third support level lies at $0.2767 if the price breaches the second support level.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.87 million based on 103,708K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,540 K and income totals -242,650 K. The company made 6,608 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,415 K in sales during its previous quarter.