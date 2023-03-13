Search
Investors must take note of Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) performance last week, which was -12.41%.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $42.00, down -8.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.19 and dropped to $39.20 before settling in for the closing price of $43.11. Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has traded in a range of $25.09-$58.22.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 52.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.90%. With a float of $126.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -30.85, and the pretax margin is -31.01.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Smartsheet Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 98,768. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,221 shares at a rate of $44.47, taking the stock ownership to the 9,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,600 for $42.41, making the entire transaction worth $67,856. This insider now owns 9,535 shares in total.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.50 in the near term. At $43.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.36. The third support level lies at $35.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.66 billion has total of 131,330K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 550,830 K in contrast with the sum of -171,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 199,580 K and last quarter income was -40,140 K.

