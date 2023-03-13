Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,650 K

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.62, plunging -6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.79 and dropped to $12.34 before settling in for the closing price of $13.67. Within the past 52 weeks, IE’s price has moved between $7.01 and $16.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.10%. With a float of $65.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -873.24, operating margin of -1305.87, and the pretax margin is -1462.32.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is 21.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 4,164,255. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 422,767 shares at a rate of $9.85, taking the stock ownership to the 9,385,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 416,666 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,333,328. This insider now owns 9,755,495 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1275.15 while generating a return on equity of -185.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.65 in the near term. At $14.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.75.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 92,905K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,650 K and income totals -59,320 K. The company made 1,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.