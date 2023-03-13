JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 37.48 million

On March 10, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) opened at $128.96, higher 2.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.26 and dropped to $127.82 before settling in for the closing price of $130.34. Price fluctuations for JPM have ranged from $101.28 to $144.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.30% at the time writing. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.96 billion.

The firm has a total of 293723 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 50,448. In this transaction Director of this company bought 375 shares at a rate of $134.53, taking the stock ownership to the 22,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s General Counsel sold 23,148 for $140.31, making the entire transaction worth $3,247,803. This insider now owns 48,311 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.06) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.99% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.09, a number that is poised to hit 3.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JPMorgan Chase & Co., JPM], we can find that recorded value of 18.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $139.68. The third major resistance level sits at $144.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

There are currently 2,943,355K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 383.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,792 M according to its annual income of 37,676 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,409 M and its income totaled 11,008 M.