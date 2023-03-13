Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) last year’s performance of -8.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

March 10, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) trading session started at the price of $34.65, that was -0.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.73 and dropped to $34.08 before settling in for the closing price of $34.56. A 52-week range for KDP has been $33.35 – $41.31.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.20%. With a float of $886.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.74, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +12.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 34,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $34.70, taking the stock ownership to the 28,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President, Commercial sold 2,700 for $34.86, making the entire transaction worth $94,122. This insider now owns 40,007 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.22 while generating a return on equity of 5.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.56% during the next five years compared to -25.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP], we can find that recorded value of 6.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.03. The third major resistance level sits at $35.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

There are 1,406,447K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.61 billion. As of now, sales total 14,057 M while income totals 1,436 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,803 M while its last quarter net income were 453,000 K.