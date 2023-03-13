KeyCorp (KEY) average volume reaches $11.65M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 10, 2023, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) opened at $15.45, lower -2.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.195 and dropped to $14.964 before settling in for the closing price of $16.07. Price fluctuations for KEY have ranged from $15.26 to $24.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.60% at the time writing. With a float of $928.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $931.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18891 employees.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 106,772. In this transaction Head of Commercial Bank of this company sold 5,352 shares at a rate of $19.95, taking the stock ownership to the 194,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,200 for $17.59, making the entire transaction worth $91,468. This insider now owns 64,139 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Looking closely at KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), its last 5-days average volume was 22.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 13.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.99. However, in the short run, KeyCorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.25. Second resistance stands at $16.84. The third major resistance level sits at $17.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

There are currently 931,826K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,130 M according to its annual income of 1,917 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,366 M and its income totaled 394,000 K.