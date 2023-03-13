Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.71% last month.

On March 10, 2023, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) opened at $31.74, lower -6.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.74 and dropped to $28.53 before settling in for the closing price of $31.69. Price fluctuations for KYMR have ranged from $13.15 to $44.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $50.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.93 million.

In an organization with 167 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.64, operating margin of -344.37, and the pretax margin is -330.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 42,465. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,370 shares at a rate of $31.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,568 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,298 for $31.00, making the entire transaction worth $40,233. This insider now owns 74,709 shares in total.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.74) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -330.60 while generating a return on equity of -32.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s (KYMR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.71. However, in the short run, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.38. Second resistance stands at $33.16. The third major resistance level sits at $34.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.74. The third support level lies at $24.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Key Stats

There are currently 55,184K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,830 K according to its annual income of -154,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,140 K and its income totaled -34,870 K.