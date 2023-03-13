Last month’s performance of 0.24% for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is certainly impressive

March 10, 2023, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) trading session started at the price of $46.76, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.26 and dropped to $46.51 before settling in for the closing price of $46.74. A 52-week range for MO has been $40.35 – $57.05.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 138.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

In an organization with 6300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.80, operating margin of +77.17, and the pretax margin is +35.72.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altria Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altria Group Inc. (MO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.38. However, in the short run, Altria Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.08. Second resistance stands at $47.54. The third major resistance level sits at $47.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.04. The third support level lies at $45.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

There are 1,785,564K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 83.46 billion. As of now, sales total 25,096 M while income totals 5,764 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,111 M while its last quarter net income were 2,690 M.