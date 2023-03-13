Last month’s performance of -12.19% for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is certainly impressive

On March 10, 2023, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) opened at $28.28, lower -6.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.55 and dropped to $26.675 before settling in for the closing price of $28.77. Price fluctuations for PD have ranged from $19.51 to $38.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.90% at the time writing. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.97, operating margin of -35.40, and the pretax margin is -38.00.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 17,483. In this transaction SVP and General Counsel of this company sold 582 shares at a rate of $30.04, taking the stock ownership to the 136,957 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 1,401 for $30.06, making the entire transaction worth $42,114. This insider now owns 137,539 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -38.19 while generating a return on equity of -33.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PagerDuty Inc. (PD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 51.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.05 in the near term. At $29.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.49. The third support level lies at $24.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

There are currently 89,976K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 281,400 K according to its annual income of -107,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,200 K and its income totaled -32,540 K.