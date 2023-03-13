Last month’s performance of -28.46% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock priced at $1.97, down -5.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. CTMX’s price has ranged from $1.17 to $3.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.90%. With a float of $65.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.61, operating margin of -120.42, and the pretax margin is -120.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 21,206. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,911 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 290,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s EVP, Chief Development Officer sold 7,463 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $10,612. This insider now owns 62,690 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -120.17 while generating a return on equity of -120.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3668, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7537. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9533 in the near term. At $2.0467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. The third support level lies at $1.6133 if the price breaches the second support level.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 129.49 million, the company has a total of 66,084K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 69,570 K while annual income is -83,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,920 K while its latest quarter income was -23,300 K.