Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Aegon N.V. (AEG) to new highs

Markets

On March 10, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) opened at $4.93, lower -4.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.94 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Price fluctuations for AEG have ranged from $3.76 to $5.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Looking closely at Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 48.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.91. Second resistance stands at $4.99. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.63.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,675,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,825 M according to its annual income of 2,341 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,198 M and its income totaled -201,440 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) performance last week, which was -12.41%.

Steve Mayer -
Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $42.00, down -8.00% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) with a beta value of 0.71 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.40, plunging -10.84% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Gatos Silver Inc.’s volume has hit 0.58 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
March 10, 2023, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) trading session started at the price of $4.46, that was 3.60% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.