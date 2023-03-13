Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) to new highs

Markets

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.60, plunging -7.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $1.58 and $61.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8586, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.3044. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5797. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6593. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6992. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4602, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4203. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3407.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.91 million based on 10,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 20 Days SMA touches -9.13%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $338.87, down -4.22% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) drop of -6.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $117.54, plunging -1.73% from the previous trading day....
Read more

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) kicked off at the price of $93.57: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
March 10, 2023, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) trading session started at the price of $95.60, that was -2.67% drop from the session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.