Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) to new highs

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.60, plunging -7.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $1.58 and $61.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8586, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.3044. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5797. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6593. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6992. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4602, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4203. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3407.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.91 million based on 10,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.