Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to new highs

Analyst Insights

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.20, plunging -4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $4.975 before settling in for the closing price of $5.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CX’s price has moved between $3.20 and $5.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -43.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 155.80%. With a float of $461.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.45 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43864 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.73, operating margin of +10.02, and the pretax margin is +4.74.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Building Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is 60.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.43 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.60% during the next five years compared to -42.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Looking closely at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX), its last 5-days average volume was 6.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.24. However, in the short run, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.15. Second resistance stands at $5.29. The third major resistance level sits at $5.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.70.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.92 billion based on 1,448,779K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,577 M and income totals 858,360 K. The company made 3,869 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -99,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.

