Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stock priced at $172.53, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.24 and dropped to $170.96 before settling in for the closing price of $171.80. PEP’s price has ranged from $153.37 to $186.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.40%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

The firm has a total of 315000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.38, operating margin of +13.73, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 2,905,962. In this transaction CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of this company sold 16,827 shares at a rate of $172.70, taking the stock ownership to the 49,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s SVP and Controller sold 5,558 for $180.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,486. This insider now owns 41,195 shares in total.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.31 while generating a return on equity of 53.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.55% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PepsiCo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PepsiCo Inc., PEP], we can find that recorded value of 3.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $173.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $175.69. The third major resistance level sits at $177.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $167.30.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 236.61 billion, the company has a total of 1,377,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 86,392 M while annual income is 8,910 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,996 M while its latest quarter income was 518,000 K.