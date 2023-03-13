Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) to new highs

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.69, plunging -5.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, TOUR’s price has moved between $0.46 and $2.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -47.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1916 employees.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Looking closely at Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0256, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1987. However, in the short run, Tuniu Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6933. Second resistance stands at $1.7567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4933.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 212.80 million based on 129,777K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,900 K and income totals -19,070 K. The company made 10,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.