Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) to new highs

March 10, 2023, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) trading session started at the price of $0.8853, that was -9.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.7763 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. A 52-week range for MAPS has been $0.80 – $8.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 152.70%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 606 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WM Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 30,002. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 22,290 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 473,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 8,244 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $9,481. This insider now owns 163,721 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1383, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2778. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8686 in the near term. At $0.9461, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9923. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7449, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6987. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6212.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

There are 146,439K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 128.10 million. As of now, sales total 193,150 K while income totals 60,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 50,500 K while its last quarter net income were -5,160 K.

