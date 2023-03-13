Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is expecting -27.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $5.44, down -4.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.46 and dropped to $4.94 before settling in for the closing price of $5.49. LWLG’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $13.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Looking closely at Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.48. However, in the short run, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.48. Second resistance stands at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.44.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 621.59 million, the company has a total of 113,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,070 K.