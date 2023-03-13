Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -32.57% last month.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) on March 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.135, plunging -6.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.135 and dropped to $0.1187 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, LKCO’s price has moved between $0.13 and $0.63.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 284.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.40%. With a float of $256.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1718, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2351. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1324 in the near term. At $0.1419, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1161, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1093. The third support level lies at $0.0998 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.90 million based on 401,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,070 K and income totals -68,800 K. The company made 5,331 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,125 K in sales during its previous quarter.