Mastercard Incorporated (MA) with a beta value of 1.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $352.41, down -2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $353.05 and dropped to $345.23 before settling in for the closing price of $354.44. Over the past 52 weeks, MA has traded in a range of $276.87-$390.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.80%. With a float of $850.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $959.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.01, operating margin of +56.63, and the pretax margin is +52.80.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Mastercard Incorporated is 10.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 2,928,873. In this transaction Co-President, Intl Markets of this company sold 8,220 shares at a rate of $356.31, taking the stock ownership to the 26,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,546 for $370.54, making the entire transaction worth $63,934,815. This insider now owns 100,563,093 shares in total.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.58) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +44.69 while generating a return on equity of 145.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.34% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Looking closely at Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.03.

During the past 100 days, Mastercard Incorporated’s (MA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $365.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $339.65. However, in the short run, Mastercard Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $351.70. Second resistance stands at $356.28. The third major resistance level sits at $359.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $343.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $340.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $336.06.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 337.87 billion has total of 953,243K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,237 M in contrast with the sum of 9,930 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,817 M and last quarter income was 2,525 M.