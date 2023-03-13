Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.16 million

A new trading day began on March 10, 2023, with Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock priced at $36.60, down -3.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.60 and dropped to $34.78 before settling in for the closing price of $36.65. MTCH’s price has ranged from $36.62 to $114.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.10%. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.39 million.

The firm has a total of 2700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 293,444. In this transaction Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of this company sold 7,110 shares at a rate of $41.27, taking the stock ownership to the 60,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $41.80, making the entire transaction worth $20,898. This insider now owns 2,478 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.55% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Match Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Match Group Inc., MTCH], we can find that recorded value of 4.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.44. The third major resistance level sits at $38.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.83.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.24 billion, the company has a total of 279,324K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,189 M while annual income is 361,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 786,150 K while its latest quarter income was 84,580 K.