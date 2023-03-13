Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) with a beta value of 0.71 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) kicked off on March 10, 2023, at the price of $6.88, down -6.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.91 and dropped to $6.60 before settling in for the closing price of $7.16. Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has traded in a range of $4.31-$7.71.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -2.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.20%. With a float of $12.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.20 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 134443 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.72 million, its volume of 6.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.89 in the near term. At $7.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.27.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 91.79 billion has total of 12,320,727K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,419 M in contrast with the sum of 10,064 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,580 M and last quarter income was 794,680 K.