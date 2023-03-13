NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) volume exceeds 0.77 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 10, 2023, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) opened at $6.18, lower -5.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.18 and dropped to $5.80 before settling in for the closing price of $6.19. Price fluctuations for NEXT have ranged from $3.06 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.00% at the time writing. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 57 workers is very important to gauge.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

The latest stats from [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.32. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.32.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are currently 144,392K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 893.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -22,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -18,797 K.